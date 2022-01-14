Flo Rida Talks New Single With Dr. King, E Smooth, & Miri Ben-Ari, How T-Pain Dissed ‘Low,’ & More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lemonade Stand we had to take it back to the early 2000’s with this interview! Leah Henry talked to the one and only Flo Rida. From his undeniable track record with billboard records to managing a label, and several businesses Flo Rida keeps himself busy. The “Low” rapper has teamed up with Grammy Winning violinist Miri Ben-Air and legendary producer Erik “E Smooth” Hicks to create an inspiration track just in time for all the chaos going on. “Symphony of Brotherhood Rise’ featuring Dr. Martin Luther King’s ‘I have a Dream” speech in the song is an inspirational track that brought these power houses together. Check out this interview to find out how the song came to be! Plus Catch this interview to find out how Flo Rida’s most popular song “Low” almost didn’t have T-Pain on it.

