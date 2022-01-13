Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kanye West Facing Criminal Battery Charge After Allegedly Assaulting Fan In LA

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

When it comes to Kanye West, you never know what he’ll pop up in the news for — a new relationship, a new collaboration or even a new name change are just some of the reasons we’ve seen him in the headlines lately.

Unfortunately it appears Ye is now attracting some negative attention in the news after reports claim he’s facing criminal battery charges for an alleged altercation with a fan earlier this morning in Los Angeles.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ places the incident as happening around 3AM near the Soho Warehouse in Downtown LA. Ye is accused of punching the fan after being approached for an autograph, which the unnamed male victim told FOX 11 happened after he spotted the multiplatinum rap sensation sitting in a car. It’s still unclear what was said that led to the situation becoming physical, but the fan did reveal that West called him what FOX 11 referred to as “words not suitable for television” before punching him to the ground. Kanye then left afterwards and a police report soon followed.

The news outlet made a note to point out that charges like this are classified as a misdemeanor, meaning Ye more than likely wouldn’t have been arrested if he decided to stay.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

TMZ was also able to capture footage of the rapper with two affiliates sometime around the time of the alleged assault, and Kanye can be seen vehemently berating them by screaming, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f****** now.”

Watch the clip below via TMZ, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information regarding the situation comes to light:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

7 photos Launch gallery

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

Continue reading Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

[caption id="attachment_1095329" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Kanye West aka Ye spent a gang of money to promote his last album, DONDA, with a numerous album listening events, pushed back release dates and a feature-heavy guestlist. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he is working on its sequel, DONDA 2.   Complex first reported that music exec Steven Victor revealed that the artist formerly known as Yeezy was working on the project. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Steven Victor told Complex. But worth noting, many people have already pointed out that Ye has a suspect track record when it comes to proper sequels (remember Cruel Winter, the sequel to Cruel Summer?—never happened). https://twitter.com/excitebikee/status/1478126593927266307 Will it drop? Will it make the original’s recording budget look like a pittance? Will he get Donald Trump to drop a verse? Will Big Sean make an appearance or lend him some verses? Only time and Ye’s social media feed will tell. Peep more reactions in the gallery. https://twitter.com/raptvcom/status/1478122693467721734

Kanye West Facing Criminal Battery Charge After Allegedly Assaulting Fan In LA  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Close