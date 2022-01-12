9 Ways To Show Off Bae On Social Media But Still Keep Them A Secret [Photos]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Protecting your relationship doesn’t just mean out in the streets but in the virtual world too. Richie-Ann Rushell J went viral for her photos with her bae as she has chosen to blur and damn near erase his face in all of her photos. Gaining the ultimate commitment of marriage is more important to her than a few more likes.

This trend has been going on in many relationships and I’m not talking about people who are hiding their significant others so they can cheat! SMH I’m referring to relationships who aren’t ashamed of their partner but just aren’t ready to go fully public yet. Some people view this as “Hilariously Insecure” but I don’t think it has to be seen as a negative. There are creative ways to switch up how you take photos to bring variety on your profile. I’ve put together a list below of 9 ways to “hide” your loved one’s identity in case you don’t have time to erase and blur faces in every pic like Richie-Ann Rushell J.

Option 1:

Shift The Focus

In the 2 photos below you’ll see that your eyes gravitate towards what’s happening in the photos and not necessarily who’s in the photo. The plane, the ocean and how much fun the girl is having becomes the main focus.

Option 2:

Lighting is Key

Shadows are your friend. Make sure the light is behind you and not shinning on you.

Option 3:

Use An Object

Cover your face or your dates face with a book or any other household items. Phones are the most common and usually easiest item to come by.

Option 4:

Use A Body Part

Heeead, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes, can all be used to keep your bae unseen. In the 4 photos below you’ll see arms, heads, hands and full bodies being used.

Option 5:

Hug

No church hugs allowed for this option. Fully embrace your partner with love.

Option 6:

Kiss

Option 7:

Zoom In

This option is a step above a crop. Everyone can sill see the face or body of the other person but it’s a lot closer than a normal photo would be.

Option 8:

Back Shots

Turn around then snap the pic. This option also allows you to show off your surroundings as well as the back side of you and your partner.

Option 9:

If All Else Fails, Crop Them Out

The poses are cute but sometimes it may just come down to cropping bae out the pic. Sorry, not sorry.

9 Ways To Show Off Bae On Social Media But Still Keep Them A Secret [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com