‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton Rio De Janeiro In Brazil All Because He Got Served First

Although the New Year is sure to come with positive resolutions and changes for the better, one thing you can almost guarantee will remain a constant is the act of entitled white woman living up to their viral moniker of being a “Karen.”

In the latest episode of “When Karens Attack,” a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a Black man in the lobby of a Hilton Hotel in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil after he was allegedly given priority service as a Diamond member over her and a male acquaintance.

The incident occurred on New Years Day according to the Daily Dot, and was captured on camera by Twitter user @monty_sexton that goes by King. Based on his recollection, the woman and her partner that’s referred to as a “Drunk Racist Man” berated hotel staff and the Black man being attacked for no reason other than the fact that he was being served first.

Judging by the footage seen below, it for sure appears that ‘Hotel Karen’ and her man were both heavily intoxicated.

You’ll notice that the second video was posted in response to the man who was actually attacked, an independent record label owner who goes by the name HL. Tweeting from his Twitter handle @slyfoxnyc, he wrote to the man recording, “Can you please send the video to me so I can send to Hilton headquarters, because of this security failure the couple had the police waiting outside looking for me for hours I couldn’t stay at the hotel that night because they lied saying I attacked them. Thanks for recording.”

A spokesperson for Hilton Rio De Janeiro Copacabana told the Daily Dot, “We are aware a video has been made public showing a portion of an altercation between guests at Hilton Rio De Janeiro Copacabana,” further adding, “We continue to cooperate with the police on their investigation.”

Some things just never change.

