No. 41 Forever:Dallas Mavericks Honor Dirk Nowitzki With A Sentimental Celebration

The Dallas Mavericks have officially retired Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey after the Wednesday night 99-82 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

This bitter sweet moment honoring the best player in franchise history was truly one to experience.

Nowitzki would now become the fourth player in Mavericks history to have his jersey retired. He joins Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman, Derek Harper and Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 after his death in 2020.

He spent a total of 21 seasons in Dallas, after the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick out of Germany in 1998. The 14-time All-Star averaged 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds in more than 1,500 games throughout his career. As if he can’t sound any more epic, Nowitzki assisted in leading the Mavericks to our only NBA title during the 2010-11 season.

The legendary gentle giant has also revolutionized the game with his infamous fadeaway mid-range jumper. He follows right behind Vince Carter for the most seasons played in NBA history.

As part of the celebration, the Mavericks honored Nowitzki at halftime with a $250,000.41 donation to his foundation.

After the sweet victory, Cuban was joined by commissioner Adam Silver, head coach and former Mavericks guard, Jason Kidd and Nowitzki’s family and friends on the court for the ceremony.

