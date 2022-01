The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In life we all have things that you have to do before exiting earth. For most we all it a BUCKET LIST. Leave it up up to Louisiana Legend Boosie to kick over your bucket with this one list request. Press play and peep the energy Boosie is bringing to the internet in order to complete his list. its an un Bearable experience .

Pskillz(@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: