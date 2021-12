The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Boosie Boo has a real grieving moment while on social media over the holiday. After recently losing both of his grand parents in the month of December, here’s

a peek at how he’s handling the pain. Have you ever spent $200 K in one day ?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: