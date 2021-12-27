Catwoman &The Dark Knight Get Extra Close In Latest Trailer For ‘The Batman’

Continue reading All The Houston References On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

All The Houston References On Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

[caption id="attachment_9563737" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bob Levey / Getty[/caption] Less than two days after Drake released his Certified Lover Boy album, the 6 God was in Houston - partying. Numerous celebrities and rappers attended the private affair and at one point, the Boy managed to stop by the Post Oak Hotel and shoot hoops in the penthouse, a single floor sprawl which UFC president Dana White called "the most badass hotel" he's ever stayed in. https://twitter.com/WordOnRd/status/1434259214533373955 If there's no city Drake loves more than his hometown of Toronto, it's Houston. Every album since Thank Me Later (and to an extent 2009's So Far Gone) has had at least one Houston reference attached to it and Certified Lover Boy is no different. Him posted up at the Post Oak only gives added weight to the line, "You a little Post Oak baby" from "N 2 Deep," a song about falling for a woman from the city who is probably watching Rockets games courtside at Toyota Center. https://twitter.com/DeuceThomas/status/1433776526584057862 In fact, there's a two-song suite specific to Houston life on Certified Lover Boy which are yet another reminder Drake's lifestyle occasionally has him thinking about moving girls to Katy to avoid the life. Both "TSU and "N 2 Deep" are littered with references to the city, with OG Ron C leading off. The feel of Certified Lover Boy hasn't changed much from previous Drake efforts over the last few years. There's still templates for no new friends yet still remaining friendly ("No Friends In The Industry"), lavish nights in select locations, the Drake-Travis Scott beat flip to rage and more. What makes Drake pull this off is pure strategy. Every region from Atlanta to Memphis to Houston and even Los Angeles and the Bay Area get their own moments on Drake projects. "Knife Talk" in particular weds Project Pat and 21 Savage's generational differences in regards to handling beef and flexing. Lil Wayne and Rick Ross once more join forces for "You Only Live Twice," bringing together the trio for the first time since "I'm On One" where Wayne once more takes the baton and goes off. Drake's world, the one where plane hopping to different cities to engage, adpot and repeat adds new characters every time. When it comes to Houston - the city remains the same, a place which has such a hold on the Boy we're wondering who hurt him in the first place. https://twitter.com/itsLisali_/status/1433673341848760346 See some of the full breakdowns from all the Houston references from Certified Lover Boy below. RELATED: The Best IG Captions From Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’