Now that Big Sean has finally responded to the shots that Kanye West took at him on Drink Champs, Hit-Boy is opening up about his feelings on the situation and is just as confused as Big Sean was at the initial slander.

Chopping it up with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast, Hit-Boy said he was taken aback by Ye calling his Big Sean signing the “worst” thing he’s ever done as the three of them were kicking it together just days before the interview aired and Ye was acting like things were on the up and up.

“That was confusing for me, because me and Sean was with him for two days straight and he had already recorded the Drink Champs so it was weird for him to not say nothing. That sh*t threw me off.” He was confused that Kanye was holding that inside the entire time and was still portraying a manner that made it seem like things were all love. Hit says that had he been in Ye’s feelings with anyone, he would’ve been moving differently.

“Man if I’m feeling that way I’m gonna just be like, ‘I don’t want you in my energy right now, I don’t want you around me homie.’ But everybody get down different, it is what it is. And he’s a billionaire, so I don’t know how billionaires think. I ain’t there yet.”

Well, to be fair Kanye’s a bipolar billionaire. That has to count for something, right?

Still, Hit said it’s “all love” between everyone and will continue to move forward. Big Sean may feel a bit differently, but hopefully, they’ll be able to work things out for the best in the near future.

Check out the full interview below and hear Hit-Boy talk about working with Kanye and Jay-Z including how “N*ggas In Paris” changed his life.

Hit-Boy Opens Up About Kanye’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

