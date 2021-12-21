Blac Youngsta Responds To Criticism of Young Dolph Diss Track Performance

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sometimes beef lasts beyond the grave. At least according to Blac Youngsta after a clip of him performing his diss track directed at the late Young Dolph appeared online.

On Friday (December 17), the rapper held a show at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas, Texas. During the show, he wound up doing “Shake Sumn,” a song from back in 2016 which levies a diss at Young Dolph: “Young Dolph Thornton wanna play ho/I’m on tour with the K ho/Mac 11, Smith & Wesson, extended clip, 100 rounds though/How the fuck you the king of Memphis, you ain’t from the city, you from Chicago/F*ck boy, you better lay low/Killers move when I say so.”

He paused to light up a blunt and then finished doing the song.

Video of the performance quickly spread online, with many calling Blac Youngsta disrespectful for doing the song a month after Dolph was fatally shot outside of Makeda’s Cookies in their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The two had been entangled in a bitter and long-running feud, with Dolph’s SUV being shot up over 100 times in an infamous incident in 2017 that Blac Youngsta was alleged to have a hand in.

Blac Youngsta took to social media to vent about all of the criticism he received over the weekend. In a lengthy Instagram post, he made his feelings known. “I’m the type of n***a who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me!,” he wrote. “I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is. With that being said, I could give 2 f***s what the world think about me.”

He goes on to address rumors bout his grandmother’s house being shot up in the post as well, before ending with this: “I’m on my third life so can’t s** nobody say, think or feel toward me slow me down or stop me. I’m a man of God when it’s all said and done. I ain’t gotta answer to no one but him when it’s all said and done right?”

