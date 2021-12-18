The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion might be going through it a little with media outlets and bloggers playing in her face about allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez, but the drama clearly ain’t stopping her success or her bag as the “Thot Sh*t” rapper is bringing her “Hot Girl Summer” energy to Netflix with an exclusive first-look deal she signed with the streaming giant.

According to HuffPost, Megan will serve as creator and executive producer for multiple series and other projects with the network as part of the deal.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” the “Body”fem-cee said in a statement posted to Netflix’s Twitter account. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

It’s always great to see Thee Stallion—who, by the way, just recently celebrated becoming an HBCU graduate from Texas Southern University because when she said “2021 finna graduate college,” she wasn’t just spittin’ bars—continue to gain well-deserved recognition and enjoy a career that just won’t quit skyrocketing.

No matter how many people hate on her for reasons that have become increasingly hard to comprehend (Is it the sex-positivity? Her confidence? Her being thicker than a GMO Snicker? What?), the love of her fans will keep her topping charts and achieving all the things.

Salute, Megan—keep on winning.

Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Body’ Netflix With New Exclusive First-Look Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

