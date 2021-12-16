Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Mariah Carey Downplays VERZUZ With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself”

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz’s friendly music battle series VERZUZ has grown into quite a phenomenon, so much so that everyone seems to have an opinion on who should be the next two musicians to go song-for-song as millions tune in.

The latest dream duel amongst fans saw pop divas Mariah Carey and Beyoncé being recommended as suitable competitors for a VERZUZ battle. However, it looks like the Lambs and BeyHive may never see their respective queens compete against each other — well, that’s if you ask Mariah herself, which one interviewer found out recently after bringing up the idea to the Butterfly singer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Carey has been on a holiday press run as per usual during this time, handling her duties as the undisputed Queen Of Christmas. While promoting her new “Mariah Menu” campaign with McDonald’s in an interview with E!, the question of whether or not she’d be down for a VERZUZ with Beyoncé made its way into the conversation. “Oh, stop — that’s the worst,” Mariah said immediately when the topic was presented to her, going on to add, “we can’t ask that question. First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else.”

After declining to answer the question yet again, she added one more thought on the idea of the two divas dueling by stating, “I’d be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Even though it was more of a non-answer than an actual “no” from Mariah, we doubt Beyoncé sees anyone matching her catalogue as well, or as she once put it on her hit song “Diva” off I Am… Sasha Fierce, “no passengers on my plane.”

Watch a clip from the interview below, and let us know if Mariah Carey vs. Beyonce would be a VERZUZ you’d be down to watch:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versa

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

10 photos Launch gallery

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Continue reading Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Since launching last year and giving us the ultimate pandemic distraction next to DJ D-Nice's virtual sets for Club Quarantine, VERZUZ has since become the perfect mashup of live friendly competition between some of our favorite music icons. Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Both women have been suggested for matchups in the past, but usually against other divas like Toni Braxton and more often than most Mary J. Blige. The two music icons got finally put together following a recent interview with L.A. Reid for a holiday episode of The Real. While answering a handful of questions, the topic got to who he'd pick in his dream VERZUZ matchup, which he enthusiastically responded by saying, "It’s Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé!” He further made his argument by adding, "Bey’s the queen, right? We know Bey is the queen. But sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas."   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5ORhdezv74&t=348s   STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! MiMi and Bey definitely have a few similarities in their careers that makes this a plausible battle. Both have amassed a handful of chart-topping singles and albums, were both Billboard's top female artist of the decade — Mariah in the '90s and Beyoncé for the 2000s — and equally have global fanbases that wouldn't think twice about supporting their respective queens. Take a look below at what many people on social media had to say about the idea of a VERZUZ battle between Beyoncé & Mariah Carey, and let us know what you think as well: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mariah Carey Downplays VERZUZ With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Close