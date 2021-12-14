Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At Megan Thee Stallion When He Shot Her

More details are emerging in the Tory Lanez shooting case regarding Megan Thee Stallion.

An “intoxicated” Tory allegedly shouted, “Dance b*tch!” before shooting at Megan’s feet following a roadside argument after a party in July 2020, according to testimony obtained by Rolling Stone.

In a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday (December 14), Los Angeles Police Department Det. Ryan Stogner testified about what he learned from the incident based on interviews with Megan after the shooting took place. Prosecutors allege the Alone At Prom rapper, born Daystar Peterson, used a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and wound Megan around 4:30 a.m. last year.

“(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him starting to shoot,” Stogner said. He said Megan described Tory as “half in, half out” on the step board of the SUV their group was traveling in when he allegedly fired. “Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely,” Stogner testified.

He continued, “Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything.”

Tory sat in the courtroom, listening to Stonger’s testimony. His attorney, Shawn Holley, questioned Stonger about whether or not he knew Megan invited Tory to the party at Kylie Jenner’s house or if he was aware how much liquor she had consumed before the shooting.

“You never asked Megan how much she had to drink that day, did you?” Holley asked.

“Not specifically, no,” Stogner replied.

“But you are aware alcohol can impair a person’s perception and their ability to recall?” Holley asked.

Tory was later arrested on charges of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released after posting $35,00 bail.

However, it would be a month after the shooting before Megan identified Tory as her alleged shooter.

“Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh*t,” she said in the video posted last August. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And ya’ll motherf*ckers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”

In November 2020, Tory was charged with one count of assaulting Megan with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner which “personally inflicted great bodily injury” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan continued to remain in the headlines despite the shooting, not letting the incident deter her or her career. She released her platinum-selling debut album Good News in November 2020 and later won three Grammy Awards in March 2021, one for Best New Artist and two for her “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé. Last Saturday, she graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration.

Tory on the other hand found himself hit with a protective order and asked to remain far away from Megan following the shooting. Prosecutors alleged he violated the order when he performed at Rolling Loud Miami as a guest star of DaBaby.

Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At Megan Thee Stallion When He Shot Her was originally published on theboxhouston.com