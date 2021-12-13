The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

New Edition has finally announced the dates for “The Culture Tour” and they will be bringing Charlie Wilson and Jodeci along for the ride. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant will all be on stage performing their greatest hits starting and ending in Georgia.

New Edition made their return to the stage at the 2021 America Music Awards in November. They are reportedly working on a Las Vegas residency as well as the tour.

NE Fans, Presale starts on December 16th at 10 am and general on sale for the tour is this Friday at 10 am. You might not want to wait for one of the biggest concerts of 2022.

New Edition 2022 tour dates:

Feb. 16 – Columbus, GA

Feb. 18 – Nashville

Feb. 19 – Birmingham, AL

Feb. 20 – Atlanta

Feb. 24 – Philadelphia

Feb. 25 – Norfolk, VA

Feb. 27 – Baltimore

Mar. 2 – Boston

Mar. 4 – Cleveland

Mar. 5 – Chicago

Mar. 6 – Detroit

Mar. 11 – St. Louis

Mar. 12 – Cincinnati

Mar. 13 – Memphis

Mar. 19 – Las Vegas

Mar. 20 – Los Angeles

Mar. 24 – Ft. Worth, TX

Mar. 25 – Houston

Mar. 26 – Bossier City, LA

Mar. 27 – Oklahoma City

Mar. 31 – Washington, D.C.

Apr. 1 – Newark, NJ

Apr. 2 – Greensboro, NC

Apr. 3 – Charlotte, NC

Apr. 7 – Tampa, FL

Apr. 8 – Savannah, GA

Jodeci just announce their long-awaited reunion with a management deal P Music Group. P Music Group also reps Wilson and Johnny Gill. You can expect all the members of Jodeci, Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, Joel “JoJo” Hailey, Donald “DeVanté” DeGrate, and Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate on tour with New Edition and Uncle Charlie.

You can get more details at Blackpromoterscollective.com

RELATED: Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Tease a New Edition Reunion On ‘The Real’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: VH1 To Produce A Biopic On R&B Group Jodeci?

New Edition Announces “The Culture Tour” With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci was originally published on blackamericaweb.com