Former Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas Dead at 33 Due To Cardiac Arrest

The sports world experienced another tragic loss today, this time with the death of former NFL star Demaryius Thomas.
The 33-year-old died at his home in Atlanta less than six months after announcing his retirement from professional football.
Based off preliminary information CNN received from Officer Tim Lupo of the Roswell Police Department, his death appears to have stemmed from a medical issue. LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin to Thomas that grew up with the Super Bowl 50 champ, told The Associated Press the family believes he died from a seizure, saying, “He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” also adding, “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”
More on the late wide receiver’s legacy below, via AP:
“Nicknamed ‘Bay Bay’ as a child after the animated movie ‘Bébé’s Kids,’ Thomas managed to make his mark collegiately as a receiver at Georgia Tech — even after the school hired Paul Johnson to replace Chan Gailey as coach in 2008.
Johnson installed a run-oriented option scheme, greatly reducing the number of pass plays. But Thomas was often left in single coverage and managed to show off the skills that would lead the Broncos to take him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 draft.”
In addition to his time with the Broncos, Demaryius spent short-yet-memorable stints with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets before announcing his retirement in June of this year.
The Broncos are planning to honor Demaryius Thomas before their game against the Lions on Sunday (Dec 12) with helmet stickers and a video tribute. See how they, along with other former teams, honored his memory on Twitter below:
