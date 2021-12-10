Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Amid Public Pleas Of Reconciliation From Kanye

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Although a handful of public sightings together recently had many people thinking that KimYe was making a comeback, it unfortunately looks like Kim is taking her pending divorce from Kanye West very seriously.

It’s now being reported that the reality TV media mogul has officially filed papers to legally be considered a single woman.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ was able to obtain documents confirming her aspirations to be one of the single ladies, even while still showing support to Kanye’s musical endeavors by attending his Larry Hoover concert with Drake last night. It’s worth noting that she had North and Saint with her at the show, so her attendance may have simply been to benefit the kids. To make matters even more awkward, Ye even professed yet another public plea to get back together during his altered live performance of “Runaway,” changing the lyrics to, “Run back to me … more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim also was there to support Kanye as they together mourned the death of mutual friend Virgil Abloh, both at his funeral service and the Louis Vuitton show presented in his honor during Art Basel earlier this month.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Many believe the new relationship Kim is rumored to be embarking on with SNL funnyman Pete Davidson has a lot to do with her change of heart, although Kanye has given her many reasons in the past to go forth with a divorce. The rapper got candidly honest about some of those mistakes during the marriage with an open-hearted message he posted on Thanksgiving, once again professing his love for “his wife” as he still calls her.

Let’s just hope for the best when it comes to these two.

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

6 photos Launch gallery

New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

Continue reading New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

New Couple Alert: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are A Real Thing [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_5194743" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MEGA / Getty[/caption] Kete or Pim? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating, so bring on the cute couple names. While the couple’s recent photos are adorable, Kim’s recent public displays of affection does not sit well with impending ex-husband Kanye West. Page Six confirmed the news yesterday (Nov. 18) that Kim and Pete are officially dating less than a year after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West. This wasn’t exactly the future we saw for Kim Kardashian after the news of her and her husband Kanye West’s split earlier this year. Yet, Kim has quickly moved on to comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The unlikely couple were spotted out holding hands while Kim sported a pair of Yeezy’s from her ex-husband’s notable shoe line. Fans made a connection that Kim and Pete may be dating in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came less than a month after the two kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which Pete is a cast member on and Kim guest hosted. A source told The Sun at the time that Kanye was “completely fine” with the sketch and that Kim told him about the kiss beforehand. “Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson,” the insider said. “She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny.” The dating rumors trickled into November when the two were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City, Pete’s hometown. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six at the time about their date at Campania on Staten Island. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” Kanye expressed that he was “fine” with Kim’s SNL sketch with Pete, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that he wasn’t as cool with seeing her hold hands with another man. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider said. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.’”

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Amid Public Pleas Of Reconciliation From Kanye  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Close