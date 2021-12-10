Alleged Anti-Vaxxer Letitia Wright May Not Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe Over Vaccine Mandate

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Maaaaaaan, what is going on with Black Panther actress Letitia Wright? The 28-year-old who is best known for playing the role of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe smash hit has been the center of controversy ever since last year when she made comments that got her labeled an anti-vaxxer. Now, inside sources are reporting that her alleged reluctance to get the shot has led her to toy around with the possibility of not returning to the MCU after she’s done filming Black Panther 2, a film that she’s set to star in as the new Black Panther.

A “trusted and proven” source reportedly told sci-fi entertainment blog Giant Freaking Robot that Wright—who, in August, suffered an injury while filming Black Panther 2 that has halted production on the film until sometime in 2022—doesn’t want to return to the MCU because she is unwilling to bend to Disney’s vaccine mandate for actors, creators and employees.

MORE: Anti-Vaxxers Who Threaten To Quit Their Jobs Over Vaccine Mandates Rarely Do, Data Shows

The publication noted that while Wright has not disclosed her vaccination status, “both the Hollywood Reporter and Newsweek have heard from their sources that she is unvaccinated.”

Disney’s vaccine mandate doesn’t apply to the upcoming Black Panther sequel as it had already started filming before the mandate was issued, so, at the very least, we probably don’t have to worry about Wright leaving the film series that catapulted her career before production on Black Panther 2 is finished. Still, her character is largely adored and will certainly be missed if her next appearance in the MCU turns out to be her last.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Wright herself has yet to make any public statements regarding her future with the franchise, so we’ll just have to see what happens.

The idea of Wright being an anti-vaxxer stems from last year when she retweeted a YouTube video that questioned the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. After receiving negative attention for the retweet, Wright posted a since-deleted tweet from her personal Twitter account a little more than a year ago that suggested people increase their awareness of the vaccine.

“my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,” Wright tweeted on Dec, 4, 2020. “Nothing else.”

SEE ALSO:

Anti-Vaxxers Are Using Colin Powell’s Death To Justify False Claims About The Vaccine

Anti-Vax Special Ed Staffer Thinks Blackface Is The Best Way To Oppose Vaccine Mandate

Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 20 photos Launch gallery Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 1. Floyd Mayweather Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) October 25, 2021 Source:Twitter 1 of 20 2. Letitia Wright Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Kyrie Irving Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Laila Ali Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Kent Bazemore Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. Trey Burke Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Busta Rhymes Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Herman Cain Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Wayne Dupree, right-wing talk show host Source:Twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow 9 of 20 10. Larry Elder Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Louis Farrakhan Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Dwight Howard Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. DJ Maseo from De La Soul Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Cam Newton Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Candace Owens Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Pete Rock Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Kanye West Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Andrew Wiggins Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine [caption id="attachment_4208758" align="aligncenter" width="832"] Lenox Hill Hospital Chair of Emergency Medicine Yves Duroseau receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Doctor Michelle Chester at Long Island Jewish Medical Center on December 14, 2020, in New Hyde Park on Long Island, New York. | Source: Scott Heins / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:45 p.m. ET, Oct . 35 Originally published Sept. 14 Public health officials have said they need all hands on deck to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. But when those hands are attached to celebrities' Twitter fingers, there's no telling what kind of messages about the pandemic, let alone the vaccine, will be posted for their legions of loyal followers to heed blindly. And while prominent right-wing, conservative Republicans who are white have largely been the face of COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, lately, there is a growing number of notable Black people have been similarly embracing a school of thought that questions not only the vaccine but also its true intentions, its effectiveness as well as the possibility of life-altering side effects; suspicions that have been widely and readily debunked as conspiracy theories. Athletes and entertainers who have millions of fans around the world have especially revealed themselves to be among the most outspoken when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. But it's far from just limited to them, as there are Black politicians, public figures and celebrities who are equally doing their part to cast doubt on the vaccine, which public health officials say is crucial to bringing the pandemic under control. In a similar yet decidedly different instance of the type of influence a celebrity and well-known people can wield, it wasn't that long ago when then-lame duck President Donald Trump and his cronies inspired a throng of angry and violent white supremacists to illegally break into the U.S. Capitol in a deadly act of treason. It was all based on misinformation that spread a "big lie." It's a little bit more complicated with similarly well-known people refusing to endorse the vaccine. Yes, like Jan. 6, their followers are listening and likely ready to heed their word, no matter how flawed. But unlike Jan. 6, the vaccine skepticism knows no political boundary. White conservatives may be the face of anti-vaxxers, but the truth is there are plenty of Black folks who are just as hesitant -- albeit likely not solely for politically motivated for reasons. A lot of those Black folks are highly recognizable and influential people, something that makes their hesitance to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine that much more confounding for public health officials urging vaccinations at all cost. But in the COVID-19 era with an unprecedented pandemic that is killing people of all ages and backgrounds and social statuses, the words about the vaccine from these famous Black folks may hit their fans and supporters a little different and allow them to more readily accept misinformation without doing any research for themselves. This below list couldn't possibly document every single instance of a notable Black person who won't publicly endorse the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, it would be naive to underestimate the reach of their collective words, no matter the topic.

Alleged Anti-Vaxxer Letitia Wright May Not Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe Over Vaccine Mandate was originally published on newsone.com