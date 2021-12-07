Mary J. Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous,” DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” & More | Daily Visuals 12.7.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After taking a break from the game for a hot minute, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige returns to fill out ears with that OG R&B we’ve been missing and our hearts with that hurt that only she can provide.

In her latest visuals to “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. once again finds herself going through the relationship motions while she struts around her mansion in some seductive lingerie like the broken-hearted boss she is. She’s a national treasure, b.

For the Christmas celebrators who are also hardcore DMX fans, y’all getting an early present as we’ve gotten an animated visuals to DMX’s “Rudolph The Red Nosed Riendeer” where X becomes Santa Claus and Rudolph leads his sleigh through the Christmas night. RIP, DMX.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Leona Lewis, and more.

MARY J. BLIGE – “GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS”

DMX – “RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “SELF MADE”

LEONA LEWIS – “KISS ME IT’S CHRISTMAS”

MONEY MAN – “LIL FEATURE”

HOTBOII – “OFFSET”

EST GEE – “MISERY LOVES COMPANY”

TIERRA WHACK – “STAND UP”

