DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Launches Investigation Into Mount Vernon, NY Police Department

The Mount Vernon Police Department will undergo a pattern and practice investigation by the Department of Justice. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke held a press conference Friday to announce the investigation.
“An effective and accountable police department is a hallmark of a healthy and well-functioning democracy,” Clarke said in a statement. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring that law enforcement agencies across our country use their authority in a manner that is constitutional, transparent and free from discrimination.”
The DOJ will specifically look at the department’s use of force, strip and body cavity searches, and handling of evidence. Clarke’s office will also look at the accountability measures undertaken by the Mount Vernon Police Department. This includes complaint intake, review, and discipline.
With 184 officers on the police force, the majority Black city has a majority white and male police force. Located just outside New York City, Mount Vernon has over 73,000 residents. It is 65.8 percent Black and 16.1 percent white. Conversely, the police department is 41.3 percent white and 34.79 percent, Black.
During the Trump administration, the DOJ rolled back investigations of local police departments. As Stateline reported in May, more than 70 such investigations have been carried out since the practice was first instituted in 1994.
While federal policing reform stalled in Congress, such investigations are one of the few tools available to the federal government to take corrective action. The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, commonly known as the 1994 crime bill, provides that “state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.”
The Mount Vernon investigation is only the 74th such investigation undertaken since 1994. There are over 18,000 police departments nationwide.
Pattern and practice investigations are civil matters and can result in specific measures being implemented as a part of an agreement with the department and the DOJ. Investigators are also supposed to consider community experiences and insights as a part of the process.
“Police officers have tough jobs, and so many do their work honorably, lawfully, and with distinction, respecting the rights of the citizens they have sworn to protect,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “But when officers break the law, they violate their oath and undermine a community’s trust.”
Williams encourages people with information related to the investigation to contact the Department of Justice either by email at community.mvpd@usdoj.gov or call (866) 985-1378.
Family of Anthony Harden sharing this photo of the 30-year-old who was shot and killed by Fall River Police yesterday, according to @BristolDA. Family says the incident should have been handled differently and that Harden should still be alive #WCVB https://t.co/p4H2TSpF10 pic.twitter.com/rZR3AXpEXO NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has released a statement and been retained by the family of Andra Murphy, a Black man who was shot and killed by Bolivar police officers outside of the Hardeman County Justice Complex on the morning of Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/YegHc56xhn This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m 38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING? #BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9 he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho 27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3 BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown. At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE! Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him. Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce. MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6 Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3 The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb Say his name #deonkay The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out. Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA. This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours. This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND: Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl When they see us, they kill us... One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8 #NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny
120 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
120 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Harden
1 of 119
2. Andra Murphy
2 of 119
3. George Watson
3 of 119
4. Antwan Gilmore
4 of 119
5. Robert Anderson, 38
5 of 119
38YR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting #newsroom #community #news #ca…https://t.co/6O4kSFS7il https://t.co/ujKUbfxHzX
6. Tory Brown, 22
6 of 119
7. Ryan LeRoux, 21
7 of 119
8. Leneal Frazier, 40
Source:Getty
8 of 119
9. Demetrius Stanley, 31
9 of 119
10. Ashton Pinke, 27
10 of 119
11. Andrew Brown, 42
11 of 119
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
12. Matthew Williams, 35
12 of 119
13. Daunte Wright, 20
Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw
13 of 119
14. Marvin D. Scott III, 26
Source:GoFundMe
14 of 119
15. Kurt Reinhold, 42
Source:Getty
15 of 119
16. McHale Rose, 19
16 of 119
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
17. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org
17 of 119
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
18. Frederick Cox, 18
Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon
18 of 119
19. Patrick Warren Sr.
Source:Patrick Warren Jr.
19 of 119
20. Carl Dorsey III, 39
20 of 119
21. Dolal Idd, 23
Source:GoFundMe
21 of 119
22. Andre' Hill, 47
22 of 119
23. Joshua Feast
23 of 119
24. Maurice Gordon
Source:Mercury LLC
24 of 119
25. Casey Goodson Jr.
Source:Walton + Brown, LLP
25 of 119
26. Rodney Applewhite
Source:Ben Crump
26 of 119
27. A.J. Crooms
27 of 119
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
28. Sincere Pierce
28 of 119
29. Walter Wallace Jr.
29 of 119
30. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois
Source:Twitter
30 of 119
31. Jonathan Price
31 of 119
32. Deon Kay
32 of 119
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
33. Daniel Prude
33 of 119
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
34. Damian Daniels
34 of 119
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
35. Dijon Kizzee
35 of 119
36. Trayford Pellerin
Source:GoFundMe
36 of 119
37. David McAtee
37 of 119
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
38. Natosha “Tony” McDade
38 of 119
39. George Floyd
39 of 119
40. Yassin Mohamed
40 of 119
41. Finan H. Berhe
41 of 119
42. Sean Reed
Source:Twitter
42 of 119
43. Steven Demarco Taylor
Source:S. Lee Merritt
43 of 119
44. Ariane McCree
Source:The Herald/YouTube
44 of 119
45. Terrance Franklin
45 of 119
46. Miles Hall
Source:KRON4
46 of 119
47. Darius Tarver
Source:S. Lee Merritt
47 of 119
48. William Green
48 of 119
49. Samuel David Mallard, 19
49 of 119
50. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17
Source:facebook
50 of 119
51. De’von Bailey, 19
51 of 119
52. Christopher Whitfield, 31
52 of 119
53. Anthony Hill, 26
53 of 119
54. De'Von Bailey, 19
54 of 119
55. Eric Logan, 54
55 of 119
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
56. Jamarion Robinson, 26
56 of 119
57. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
57 of 119
58. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
58 of 119
59. Ryan Twyman, 24
59 of 119
60. Brandon Webber, 20
60 of 119
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
61. Jimmy Atchison, 21
61 of 119
62. Willie McCoy, 20
62 of 119
63. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21
63 of 119
64. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
64 of 119
65. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false
65 of 119
66. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false
66 of 119
67. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false
67 of 119
68. Antwon Rose Jr., 17
Source:false
68 of 119
69. Robert Lawrence White, 41
Source:false
69 of 119
70. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
70 of 119
71. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
71 of 119
72. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
72 of 119
73. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
73 of 119
74. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
74 of 119
75. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
75 of 119
76. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
76 of 119
77. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
77 of 119
78. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
78 of 119
79. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
79 of 119
80. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
80 of 119
81. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
81 of 119
82. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
82 of 119
83. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
83 of 119
84. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
84 of 119
85. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
85 of 119
86. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
86 of 119
87. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
87 of 119
88. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
88 of 119
89. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
89 of 119
90. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
90 of 119
91. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
91 of 119
92. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
92 of 119
93. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
93 of 119
94. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
94 of 119
95. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
95 of 119
96. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
96 of 119
97. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
97 of 119
98. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
98 of 119
99. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
99 of 119
100. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
100 of 119
101. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
101 of 119
102. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
102 of 119
103. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
103 of 119
104. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
104 of 119
105. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
105 of 119
106. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
106 of 119
107. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
107 of 119
108. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
108 of 119
109. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
109 of 119
110. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
110 of 119
111. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false
111 of 119
112. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false
112 of 119
113. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false
113 of 119
114. Patrick Harmon, 50
114 of 119
115. Jonathan Hart, 21
115 of 119
116. Maurice Granton, 24
116 of 119
117. Julius Johnson, 23
117 of 119
118. Jamee Johnson, 22
Source:S. Lee Merritt
118 of 119
119. Michael Dean, 28
Source:S. Lee Merritt
119 of 119
DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Launches Investigation Into Mount Vernon, NY Police Department was originally published on newsone.com