Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

So how do you like your Verzuz?

Do you prefer them to be gentle and touching, like the time Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, two music icons, came together for a beautiful evening of yesteryear’s hits? Or do you enjoy it seasoned with a little tension, like when Gucci Mane and Jeezy looked past their prior issues and hit the stage for a night no one ever thought would happen?

Or perhaps you prefer loads of disrespect, name calling and hands being thrown.

Look, there’s no wrong answer here. The point is that each Verzuz differs wildly from the one before it. One night, Ron Isley is crooning his platinum-bearded heart out. The next, Cam’ron is trying to kick Styles P in the chest.

And therein lies the magic of Verzuz. Thursday night (Dec 2), Cleveland’s very own Bone Thugs N Harmony left the harmony at home and brought the smoke. You see, Bizzy Bone doesn’t take disrespect well, and he expressed himself in maybe not the best way to Juicy J and his Three 6 Mafia crew.

Safe to say that after last night’s ruckus, Verzuz will probably go with a safer, more light-hearted matchup for their next show.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what you call balance.

So much happens during the course of a year, it gets hard recalling all the WTF moments that briefly held the world's attention. The bad part about living in our digital society is that anyone can become food for the internet - all it takes is a public fight, maybe a fall in the mall or posting the wrong outfit and suddenly you've been meme'd into oblivion. Where ever there is drama, there will be someone with their phone out, eagerly hoping to capture the next viral moment. The good news: Wait a few days (or sometimes weeks, depending on the discretion) and it'll be someone else's turn. Sure, your moment will live forever on the web, but considering the modern attention span, the notoriety will eventually fade. Even better news, if you're savvy enough it's possible to turn your public pain into a pretty penny. Celebs however, live in the public eye so their instances of infamy are harder to forget. Which is probably why famous faces make up most of this year's messiest social media moments.

Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

