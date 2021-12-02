Authorities have detained an individual in relation to the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry icon Clarence Avant.
Police have yet to identify the suspect by name and have not commented on a possible motive for the deadly attack. However on Wednesday (Dec 2) Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the horrific slaying was likely not ‘random.’
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife was originally published on wzakcleveland.com