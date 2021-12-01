Juicy J Says Heroin, Meth, Cocaine & Other Drug Use Contributed To Three 6 Mafia Split

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Iconic hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia has achieved accomplishments that many in their field are still working towards, from being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame to most notably winning the coveted “Best Original Song” Oscar at the 78th Academy Awards — not to mention showing up at the strict suit-and-tie event in streetwear!

The group also experienced a fair share of downfalls as well, including a handful of splits that threatened their future of making music together. Juicy J, one of the founding and last surviving members of Three 6 Mafia, recently opened up about how heavy drug use also played a major role in why they originally parted ways.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The revelation came during a recent episode of Nas & Miss Info’s new Spotify podcast The Bridge: 50 Years Of Hip Hop. On the subject of drug use within the group, the “Bandz a Make Her Dance” emcee honestly said, “Drugs really broke Three 6 Mafia up. The wildest drugs — from heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills.” He continued by adding, “A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and shit, everybody was on the same page. But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody.”

Take a look below at a scary situation Juicy J describes regarding late Three 6 Mafia member Lord Infamous:

“They were sipping [to] where they couldn’t wake up. I had to bust up in Lord Infamous room before and I was almost in tears. I thought the nigga was dead at first. So I had to go get the keys because he wouldn’t answer the phone. I was banging on his door. So I had to bust up in his room and had to pretty much beat him [with a pillow] to wake him up… I’ve seen a lot of crazy things… A lot of drugs just took down the group.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Three 6 Mafia currently only lists Juicy J and DJ Paul as members at the moment — Gangsta Boo left in 2001, Crunchy Black dipped in 2006 and both Lord Infamous and Koopsta Knicca passed away of non-drug-related causes in the early 2000s. Still, we hope that drug abuse isn’t still a factor in the lives of all surviving members.

Listen to Juicy J’s full episode on The Bridge: 50 Years Of Hip Hop with Miss Info and Nas below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Juicy J Says Heroin, Meth, Cocaine & Other Drug Use Contributed To Three 6 Mafia Split was originally published on blackamericaweb.com