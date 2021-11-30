Former UCF Star Otis Anderson Jr. Shot & Killed By Own Dad Over A Dog Bite

Before he could even truly get his start as a professional player in the NFL, former University of Central Florida star running back Otis Anderson Jr. has been tragically killed at the hands of his own father after an argument sparked by a dog bite.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
As reported by TMZ, Otis Anderson Sr. had an aggressive reaction to getting bit by the dog of Otis Anderson Jr.’s girlfriend. The late athlete’s mom, Denise Anderson, told authorities that Otis Sr. got so angry after realizing the extent of his bloody bite mark that it caused a verbal altercation between him and Otis Jr. After managing to separate the two, an argument then sparked between Mrs. Anderson and Otis Sr.
Read below for a breakdown of what happened next, via TMZ:
“Denise claimed the two were eventually separated when she told Otis Jr. to go upstairs … but cops say she then got into an argument with Otis Sr., one in which Otis Sr. flipped over a recliner, causing Otis Jr. to come back downstairs to check on his mom.
When Otis Jr. made it back downstairs, cops say Denise told them the father and son ‘got into another verbal altercation and it appeared like they were going to fight.’
It’s unclear exactly what happened next — the report was heavily redacted by police — but in the docs, cops note when they arrived on the scene, they found Otis Jr. suffering from ‘at least one gunshot wound to the chest.’”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Mrs. Anderson suffered multiple graze wounds according to the police docs, which led to Otis Sr. being charged with attempted murder on top of the murder of Otis Jr. when he was eventually arrested. Records show he’s currently still in police custody.
Although he was cut this past September following a stint with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old Jacksonville native still gained respect amongst his peers and his former family at UCF.
We’ll continue to keep his family in our prayers, and may Otis Anderson Jr. now be able to rest in peace.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
1. Lee Elder, professional golfer, 87Source:Getty 1 of 79
2. Antwain Fowler, internet celebrity, 6
2 of 79
3. Young Dolph, rapper, 36Source:Getty 3 of 79
4. W. Sterling Cary, first African American to lead National Council of Churches, 94
4 of 79
W. Sterling Cary, a minister who became the first African American to lead the National Council of Churches and who used his pulpit for decades in pursuit of racial and social justice, died Nov. 14 at his home in Flossmoor, Ill. He was 94.😢 pic.twitter.com/YemV7hkFA6— Sumner (@diamondlass99) November 18, 2021
5. Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band co-founder, 73Source:Getty 5 of 79
6. Jovita Moore, broadcast TV news anchor, 53Source:Getty 6 of 79
7. Melvin van Peebles, filmmaker and movie director, 89Source:WENN 7 of 79
8. Agnes Tirop, Olympic long distance runner, 25Source:Getty 8 of 79
9. Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, comedian and actor, 56Source:Amazon 9 of 79
10. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54Source:Getty 10 of 79
11. Carl Bean, gay preacher, 77
11 of 79
🧵More sad news fam...HIV/AIDS activist Archbishop Carl Bean, the founder of Minority AIDS Project and Unity Fellowship Church--often nicknamed the Black gay church for being the country's 1st Black church affirming of the #LGBTQ community has transitioned and is now an ancestor. pic.twitter.com/r5bOBhyPtj— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 7, 2021
12. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist, 65Source:Getty 12 of 79
13. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 13 of 79
14. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 14 of 79
15. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 15 of 79
16. Steve “Zumbi” Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 16 of 79
17. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis’ godson, 26Source:Getty 17 of 79
18. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 18 of 79
19. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
19 of 79
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
20. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 20 of 79
21. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:WENN 21 of 79
22. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 22 of 79
23. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 23 of 79
24. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 24 of 79
25. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
25 of 79
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
26. Sanyika Shakur (“Monster” Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
26 of 79
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
27. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 27 of 79
28. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 28 of 79
29. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 29 of 79
30. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 30 of 79
31. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 31 of 79
32. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 32 of 79
33. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 33 of 79
34. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 34 of 79
35. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
35 of 79
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
36. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 36 of 79
37. Antron Pippen, 33
37 of 79
38. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 38 of 79
39. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 39 of 79
40. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 40 of 79
41. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 41 of 79
42. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 42 of 79
43. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 43 of 79
44. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 44 of 79
45. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 45 of 79
46. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 46 of 79
47. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8147 of 79
48. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 48 of 79
49. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
49 of 79
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
50. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
50 of 79
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
51. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 51 of 79
52. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 52 of 79
53. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 53 of 79
54. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 54 of 79
55. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 55 of 79
56. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 56 of 79
57. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 57 of 79
58. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 58 of 79
59. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 59 of 79
60. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 60 of 79
61. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 61 of 79
62. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 62 of 79
63. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 63 of 79
64. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 64 of 79
65. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
65 of 79
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
66. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 66 of 79
67. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 67 of 79
68. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 68 of 79
69. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 69 of 79
70. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 70 of 79
71. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 71 of 79
72. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 72 of 79
73. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 73 of 79
74. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 74 of 79
75. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 75 of 79
76. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 76 of 79
77. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
77 of 79
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
78. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 78 of 79
79. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 79 of 79
Former UCF Star Otis Anderson Jr. Shot & Killed By Own Dad Over A Dog Bite was originally published on blackamericaweb.com