Quavo Just Gave The Green Light On The Lil Baby Situation

The switch up game is real and trill these days, thanks to the internet apparently . Looks like Saweetie posted a photo and it appears to be with Quavo of the Migos

label mate Lil Baby’s lap . The internet investigators decided to take it a step or two or three further to put the clues together. Further more Quavo responds with a green

light for the situation. Next thing you know Jayda “Lil Babies ex significant other follows Quavo via Instagram. Press play for the tea & tacos.

