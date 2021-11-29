National Police Association Wants Us To ‘Stop Filming And Start Helping’– Stop Laughing, They’re Serious!

The National Police Association wants the public to put away their cell phones during violent altercations between officers and civilians and start intervening instead of recording. Now, when I first came across this tweet by the association calling for people to “stop filming and start helping,” I naturally assumed law enforcement officials just wanted people to stop recording their acts of police brutality—although, I did think it was strange that they’d be asking people to jump in and help because obviously, that would only lead to some kind of obstruction or assault on a police officer charge unless they were actually asking the public to help cops beat some poor negroes head into the concrete. (I know, that’s pretty far-fetched…but so is Kyle Rittenhouse’s innocence, amirite?)
Well, it turns out the National Police Association is actually asking that the public intervene when they see an officer being attacked by civilians instead of recording the incident and posting the footage on social media.
“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” the National Police Association said in its PSA accompanied by curiously edited videos that showed incidents between cops and citizens. “The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention.”
Already, I have a number of questions:
First, while I’m sure videos of police getting treated the way police often treat Black people do get posted to social media, are we to believe the vast majority of 50,000 videos have been posted? Is Blue Tears Twitter a thing? Have we all just been missing these tens of thousands of videos that show cops getting beat up that are being uploaded at any given moment?
Also, what happened before the cameras started rolling? Did the cops do anything to provoke civilians to violence? Were the civilians in fear for their lives? What were the cops wearing? Were these boys in blue sporting gang colors?
The New York Police Benevolent Association also got in on the Blue Lives Matter action by posting a video that reportedly showed a cop being pulled to the ground and choked by someone inside a Target store last Tuesday, according to the Independent.
“We have a police officer in distress, & nobody helps him,” the post was captioned. “Is this the city we want? Has this become normal? It has to stop. We need your help. We need your help on the street, & we need your help to force our reckless elec. officials to do their job.”
I just wish law enforcement kept that same energy when cops are using excessive force against Black people. They could be asking “Is this the police force we want?” or “Has this become normal?”—questions that are long overdue for answers—but instead they get offended by the very mention of police violence and racism in policing.
And I know these people couldn’t possibly be asking Black civilians to intervene, because even if we were inclined to, the risk that we would end up in handcuffs or worse for being anywhere near a scene where a cop was attacked is far too great for that to be a reasonable expectation.
Now, let’s get back to the National Police Association—because it’s certainly worth mentioning that this blue Legion of Doom organization is trash.
This is the same organization that has been called out for running a pro-police charity that even Indianapolis police chiefs called a scam.
This is the same organization that sued the city of Palo Alto, California, over a Black Lives Matter mural that included an image of former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur on the grounds that the mural is discriminatory to cops because Shakur was convicted of murdering a state trooper at a time when cops were demonstrably discriminatory towards Black people.
Finally, the National Police Association has shown that it doesn’t really care about police brutality as it blasted the media and government for probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—an event where countless police officers were attacked—and suggested that energy be focused on civil unrest during protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd.
So now, I’m back to thinking these police officials just don’t want people recording because they don’t want their own misconduct caught on film. It’s really the only thing that makes sense.
SEE ALSO:
‘Why Is He Dead?’ Few Details After Massachusetts Police ‘Murdered’ Anthony Harden Over Unspecified ‘Altercation’
Attorneys For Ex-Cop Convicted In Brutal Beating Of Black Undercover Officer Blame St. Louis Police Culture
119 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
119 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Andra Murphy
1 of 118
NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has released a statement and been retained by the family of Andra Murphy, a Black man who was shot and killed by Bolivar police officers outside of the Hardeman County Justice Complex on the morning of Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/YegHc56xhn— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) October 20, 2021
2. George Watson2 of 118
3. Antwan Gilmore
3 of 118
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2021
4. Robert Anderson, 38
4 of 118
38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING?— JudiWoolworthDonahue (@Gldneaple) August 27, 2021
38YR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting #newsroom #community #news #ca…https://t.co/6O4kSFS7il https://t.co/ujKUbfxHzX
5. Tory Brown, 22
5 of 118
#BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9— NewsOne (@newsone) August 25, 2021
6. Ryan LeRoux, 21
6 of 118
he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS— eddie (@irlquinn) July 21, 2021
7. Leneal Frazier, 40Source:Getty 7 of 118
8. Demetrius Stanley, 31
8 of 118
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
9. Ashton Pinke, 27
9 of 118
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
10. Andrew Brown, 42
10 of 118
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
11. Matthew Williams, 35
11 of 118
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
12. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 12 of 118
13. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 13 of 118
14. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 14 of 118
15. McHale Rose, 19
15 of 118
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
16. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 16 of 118
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
17. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 17 of 118
18. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 18 of 118
19. Carl Dorsey III, 39
19 of 118
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
20. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 20 of 118
21. Andre' Hill, 47
21 of 118
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
22. Joshua Feast
22 of 118
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
23. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 23 of 118
24. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 24 of 118
25. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 25 of 118
26. A.J. Crooms
26 of 118
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
27. Sincere Pierce
27 of 118
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
28. Walter Wallace Jr.
28 of 118
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
29. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 29 of 118
30. Jonathan Price
30 of 118
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
31. Deon Kay
31 of 118
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
32. Daniel Prude
32 of 118
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
33. Damian Daniels
33 of 118
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
34. Dijon Kizzee
34 of 118
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
35. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 35 of 118
36. David McAtee
36 of 118
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
37. Natosha “Tony” McDade37 of 118
38. George Floyd
38 of 118
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
39. Yassin Mohamed
39 of 118
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
40. Finan H. Berhe
40 of 118
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— The Bishop Speaks (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
41. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 41 of 118
42. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 42 of 118
43. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 43 of 118
44. Terrance Franklin
44 of 118
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
45. Miles HallSource:KRON4 45 of 118
46. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 46 of 118
47. William Green
47 of 118
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
48. Samuel David Mallard, 19
48 of 118
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
49. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 49 of 118
50. De’von Bailey, 19
50 of 118
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
51. Christopher Whitfield, 31
51 of 118
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Bucky with the Good Arm (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
52. Anthony Hill, 26
52 of 118
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
53. De'Von Bailey, 1953 of 118
54. Eric Logan, 54
54 of 118
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortTV) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
55. Jamarion Robinson, 26
55 of 118
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
56. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
56 of 118
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
57. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
57 of 118
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
58. Ryan Twyman, 2458 of 118
59. Brandon Webber, 20
59 of 118
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
60. Jimmy Atchison, 21
60 of 118
61. Willie McCoy, 20
61 of 118
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
62. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2162 of 118
63. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
63 of 118
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
64. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 64 of 118
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
65. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 65 of 118
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
66. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 66 of 118
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
67. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 67 of 118
68. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 68 of 118
69. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 69 of 118
70. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 70 of 118
71. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 71 of 118
72. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 72 of 118
73. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 73 of 118
74. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 74 of 118
75. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 75 of 118
76. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 76 of 118
77. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 77 of 118
78. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 78 of 118
79. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 79 of 118
80. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 80 of 118
81. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 81 of 118
82. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 82 of 118
83. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 83 of 118
84. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 84 of 118
85. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 85 of 118
86. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 86 of 118
87. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 87 of 118
88. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 88 of 118
89. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 89 of 118
90. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 90 of 118
91. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 91 of 118
92. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 92 of 118
93. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 93 of 118
94. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 94 of 118
95. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 95 of 118
96. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 96 of 118
97. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 97 of 118
98. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 98 of 118
99. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 99 of 118
100. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 100 of 118
101. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 101 of 118
102. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 102 of 118
103. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 103 of 118
104. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 104 of 118
105. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 105 of 118
106. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 106 of 118
107. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 107 of 118
108. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 108 of 118
109. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 109 of 118
110. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 110 of 118
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
111. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 111 of 118
112. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 112 of 118
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
113. Patrick Harmon, 50
113 of 118
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
114. Jonathan Hart, 21
114 of 118
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
115. Maurice Granton, 24
115 of 118
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
116. Julius Johnson, 23
116 of 118
117. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 117 of 118
118. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 118 of 118
National Police Association Wants Us To ‘Stop Filming And Start Helping’– Stop Laughing, They’re Serious! was originally published on newsone.com