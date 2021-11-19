The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Ben aka Big Money Ben who won the grand prize on Thursday! He got 10 questions correct in 60 seconds and is now $21,000 richer!!!! You know we had to chop it up with him and see just how it feels to be $21,000 richer right before the holiday season!

Now just because Ben took home the jackpot doesn’t mean the contest is over! The Morning Hustle Cash Grab jackpot resets each time there is a winner so make sure to register and stay by those phones. Once you register, we’ll call you, not the other way around!

Win your share of up to $50,000 with The Morning Hustle’s Cash Grab,

It’s easy to play and win:

1. Register below! We’ll call when it’s your turn to play.

2. Answer 10 trivia questions in 60 seconds.

3. You get $10 for each correct answer. Get them all right, you win the jackpot.

The game starts at $1,000 and builds each time we play until there’s a winner.

Listen to play along and win weekdays at 7:30 and 9:30 ET (6:30 and 8:30 CT).

Are you the next person to grab the cash? Text CASH to 71007 or go to TheMorningHustle.com and sign up to play and win your share of $50,000.

Cash Grab Winner "Big Money Ben" Gives Tips To Help Next Contestants

