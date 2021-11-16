Beauty
TRIED IT: Glow By Carol’s “Pretty Girl Gang” Lashes And “Obsessed” Lip Gloss Took My Birthday Look To The Next Level

Natural glam for the win.

Marsha B

Last week I celebrated my 38th birthday. I wanted to commemorate the moment by getting my hair and makeup done, and flicking it up in front of the camera. I’m no stranger to photoshoots, but I wanted to step it up a notch by switching up my look. There’s something about a birthday photoshoot that makes you want to re-introduce yourself to the world. Now with a new hairstyle, and a perfectly beat face, I was ready to show off my latest transformation.

I like to hire professional makeup artists for special occasions, and this 38th birthday shoot was worth the investment. I hit up XoCarol, a Brooklyn-based makeup artist that also markets her own lashes and lipsticks. When it comes to beauty looks, I always default to something soft and glamorous. Because I had bangs, I didn’t need a bold shadow, and I also wanted to stray away from bright, vibrant lipsticks. Carol’s Obsessed Warm Creamy Nude ($18.00, www.GlowbyCarolBeauty.bigcartel.com) gave me exactly what I was looking for. Not only was the highly pigmented nude long-lasting, it pulled my entire look together seamlessly.

Marsha B

I usually keep my beauty looks simple when it comes to lashes, but Carol’s Pretty Gang Lashes ($20.00, www.GlowbyCarolBeauty.bigcartel.com) were anything but plain. The 22mm medium – long wispy lashes gave my eyes a fun, sultry look that elevated my entire beauty beat and took it to the next level. I’m glad I stepped outside of my comfort zone and tried them, instead of settling for my usual standard lashes.

If you’re in the NYC area and you need a makeup artist, you should definitely give Carol a buzz. Not only is she a skilled makeup artist, she also has a talent for highlighting your natural beauty with her products.

 

