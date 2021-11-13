White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Welcomes You To The Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Virtual Expo [Watch]

A new year is right around the corner and BlackAmericaWeb.com wants to inspire and encourage you with our special Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Virtual Expo! You can get the tools and motivation to live your best life during this exclusive virtual event that will focus on the health, self, and wealth for today’s woman.

To kick today’s festivities off, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Welcomes You To The Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Virtual Expo. Enjoy!

