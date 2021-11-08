Radio One Exclusives
The Undressing Room Podcast Macy’s Holiday Shopping Spree

Macy's The Undressing Room Podcast FV Contest_November 2021

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

For The Undressing Room Podcast Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Special Edition episode, Macy’s is giving away a $500 holiday shopping spree!

That’s right, a $500 holiday shopping spree. All you need to do is listen out for the KEYWORD on the Fantastic Voyage Special Edition episode and submit the word via the form below along with a few words letting us know why YOU deserve a holiday shopping spree.

