Watch Denzel Washington Accept His Honorary Sergeant Major Of The Army Award

Enlisting in the armed forces is one of the bravest ways any person can choose to honor our country, whether it’s the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard or the good ol’ Army.

Although he didn’t serve himself, famed actor Denzel Washington has done a lot to show his appreciation for the U.S. Military, mainly through his work with the Fisher House Foundation. As a result, he recently was honored with the prestigious Honorary Sergeant Major of the Army award for his commitment to and support of soldiers.

Denzel isn’t a complete stranger to the Army life. In addition to attending the Oakland Military Academy in New Windsor, New York when he was 14, Washington has also played a handful of militia-inspired characters on film, including 2004’s The Manchurian Candidate, a standout role as Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Serling in the hit 1996 film Courage Under Fire and most recently for directing the upcoming film A Journal for Jordan. Ironically starring Michael B. Jordan, the latter movie tells the real-life story of 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King and the journal he wrote for his infant son before sadly being killed in 2006 by an IED while deployed in Iraq.

Here’s what Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston had to say of Denzel’s new honorific title, which he presented to the Training Day actor during a recent ceremony held in NYC:

“When I looked at him, and when I looked at the role of the sergeant major of the Army, we want those that are humble because we serve the soldiers of the United States of America, and I represent all the soldiers in the Army.

And when I talk to him, that’s what he represents … He just wants to do better for the Army.”

Denzel himself spoke very highly of the recognition, but of course gave praises back to the organization itself by telling U.S. military service members, “We all are free because of the sacrifices that you’ve made.” He continued by adding, “We all have the right to agree or disagree or complain or whine or whatever else Americans do these days because of the sacrifices that each and every one of you men and women made. This really belongs to you.”

Watch Denzel Washington receive his much-deserved Honorary Sergeant Major Of The Army award below:

Watch Denzel Washington Accept His Honorary Sergeant Major Of The Army Award was originally published on blackamericaweb.com