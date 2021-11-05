The Bijou Star Files: Happy Birthday OBJ BTW We Will Miss You

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 5, 2021:

Cleveland Browns to release Odell Beckham Jr.

The gift that keeps on giving for Odell Beckham Jr’s birthday, The Cleveland Browns will release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson. Read More

YE KIM IS STILL MY WIFE… Divorce Not Final, Yet

As far as Kanye West is concerned, Kim Kardashian is still his wife … and while that might still be true legally, it doesn’t seem like a long-term possibility. Read More

Ye Speaks On The Method Of Drake’s Diss Records: “He’s Gonna Go And DM Every Single Girl In Your Family”

Ye spoke on his beef with Drake. It’s no secret that he and Drake have an ongoing feud. Tonight, he addressed it directly. Read More

Kanye West Says Signing Big Sean Was The “Worst Thing He Has Done”

While discussing Drake, Kim Kardashian, ‘Donda’ and more, he spoke about Big Sean. When Kanye was asked a question about Pusha T and Big Sean, he said that signing Big Sean was essentially a mistake. Read More

Joe Budden Seemingly Responds After Declaring He’s “Bisexual” In Viral Podcast Clip

Joe Budden is not new to trending status on Twitter. From exchanging words with folks to handing out harsh critiques, he typically lets his Twitter fingers fly. But, on Thursday, he became a topic for words said on his own creation, The Joe Budden Podcast. Read More

Joe Budden’s Ex Tahiry Wants You to Know Joe Is Not Bisexual: ‘A Woman Beater, But Far From Bi’

Tahiry Jose took to Instagram to respond to Joe Budden’s revelation that he’s bisexual. Read More

KELLY’S GF JOYCELYN Parents Make Plea …STOP LETTING HIM CONTROL YOU!!!

Kelly‘s enablers need to step aside so Joycelyn Savagecan get a very important message from her family … so say the parents of Kelly’s girlfriend. Read More

CHRIS ROCK Slams Anti-Vaxxers …’YOU DUMB KYRIE MOTHER*******!!!’

Chris Rock‘s making it clear where he stands in the vaxx/anti-vaxx debate by taking a big swipe at Kyrie Irving … and he did it in a prime location. Read More

HENRY RUGGS III Crash Victim Was Target Employee …STORE PROVIDING COUNSELORS

Tina Tintor, the woman Henry Ruggs killed in a horrific crash worked as an employee at Target … and the store is helping her co-workers deal with the grief of losing a friend. Read More

SUNS OWNER ROBERT SARVER ACCUSED OF REPEATEDLY USING N-WORD …Admits Saying It Once

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation,” the league announced Thursday. Read More

Pfizer says its experimental pill reduces risk of hospitalization, death from Covid-19

Drugmaker Pfizer said Friday its experimental pill designed to fight coronavirus reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk patients taking part in a trial of the drug. Read More

Hours after the White House issues its new vaccine mandate, GOP-led states sue

The chief law enforcement officials for Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio are challenging the Biden administration’s mandate requiring federal contractors get the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Kash Doll Calls Out Critics Of Her Pistons-Themed Gender Reveal Photoshoot

What was supposed to be a celebrated moment turned sour as critics slammed Kash Doll for her Pistons-themed gender reveal. The rapper took to her Instagram on Thursday with glowing photos of her first pregnancy. Paying homage to her hometown Detroit, Kash Doll wore a custom Detroit Pistons’ gown for the shoot. However, by Thursday evening, she began to drag critics of the photos on Twitter. Read More

Man Claims He’s Now Suspended Without Pay For Recording Viral Video Showing Rat Infestation At D.C.-Area Popeyes

Ricardo Land recorded a TikTok video showing multiple rats crawling around a DC Popeyes and it has since gone viral. Because of his actions, he now says he has been suspended without pay. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Graduation Photos On Instagram

Hotter by one degree! Since Megan Thee Stallion popped on the scene, she has been adamant about receiving her healthcare administration degree from Texas Southern University! Read More

Los Angeles is the Second ‘Rattiest City’; Chicago Stays in No. 1 Spot

This is the second consecutive time that Los Angeles has been named the second-most “rattiest city” in the country. Read More

Second-Grader Suspended 36 Times for Violating Mask Mandate

A second-grader in Florida may have to repeat the grade after she was suspended more than 30 times for refusing to comply with the district’s face mask mandate. Read More

Will Smith Says He Has a ‘Sense of Failing Every Woman I Interact with’ in Upcoming Oprah Interview

Will Smith is opening up about his life and relationships in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey. Read More

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb releases statement on resignation of Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams

Chief Williams announced his resignation publicly on Thursday afternoon. Read More

