Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy has reportedly been booked in collin county on three separate charges today.

Beezy is currently behind bars and facing sexual assault, child endangerment, and possession of an unlawful weapon.

He was arrested in Plano, Texas Thursday and booked in Collin County where he remains booked at this time.

