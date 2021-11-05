Radio One Exclusives
Ohio GOP’s Proposed Abortion Ban Mirrors Texas Law Being Challenged at The Supreme Court

The bill would ban all abortions rather than only those after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

An abortion ban proposed by GOP’s in Ohio closely mirrors a Texas law that is currently being challenged at The Supreme Court.

Known as House Bill 480, it would allow any person to sue a medical professional who conducts an abortion or an individual who “aids or abets” an abortion. Anyone who performs or assists in an abortion could face a fine of at least $10,000 per abortion.

The bill includes a broad definition of abortion, including a ban on administering, procuring or selling any instrument, medicine or drug to terminate a pregnancy. The proposal would add to Ohio law the language: “All human beings are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Unlike the Texas law, the Ohio bill would ban all abortions, not only ones that occur after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“The sanctity of human life, born and preborn, must be preserved in Ohio,” Rep. Jena Powell , a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “Abortion kills children, scars families, and harms women. We can and must do better.”

