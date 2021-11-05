Nick Cannon Doesn’t Want His Flowers Yet, He is Still Planting Seeds

” I was taught it’s a blessing to be a blessing, and I have to leave that door open. I know who, and where my support system is from. I have to give back to us.”

The actor, comedian, entrepreneur, and television personality, Nick Cannon tells us why it means so much to give opportunities to the “Average Joe” with his NEW daytime television show, The”Nick Cannon” Show. In an interview with Hollywood Zay, he explains how grateful he is to be at this point in his career.

It is no surprise Cannon strikes again with another television show after his disputes with CBS Viacom back In 2020 due to the Anti-Semantic comments made.

His new nationally syndicated talk show is an American comedy television series and a spin-off to Nickelodeon’s show, All That.

We can look forward to celebrity guests, standup comedy, musical performances, and a variety of talent and inspirational stories.

With his comedic background, Cannon says he really wants to “open the doors” for young comedians to do standup comedy, which is orthodox for a daytime show.

Check out the interview below:

Cannon will make a special appearance at the grand opening for las vegas restaurant, Sugar Factory. They will open a brand new location at 1900 Cedar Springs Road.

