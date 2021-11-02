Sister to Sister
HomeSister To Sister

Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit

Sister 2 Sister Women's Expo - Save the date

Source: Radio One Digital

Join us at 9AM CST/10AM EST Saturday, November 13th for Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit!

Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit is a virtual expo that brings women together for a day of inspiration, entertainment, encouragement, and education online.

Throughout the day attendees can expect an inspiring keynote address, music entertainment, and seminars that focus on relationships, legal advice, physical, mental, financial and emotional health.

 

 

Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close