The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Memphis rhymer is Yo Gotti on mission a mission. Check out what his recent gift was to himself. 2 wheels and diamonds costing more than what some people make in 3 years . The Ceo of CMG is no stranger to dropping change on the high dollar items.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: