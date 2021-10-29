Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud New York

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Fetty Wap became the latest rapper arrested at a Rolling Loud event as FBI agents arrested the “Trap Queen” rapper at the New York event on Thursday (October 28).

According to NBC News, Fetty will be arraigned on Friday on federal drug charges. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Fetty and other individuals connected to the case allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout Long Island and New Jersey. According to federal agents, the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and transferred using USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them east.

Cops seized $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle during the investigation. If convicted, any of the individuals named in the federal case could serve life in prison.

In 2014, Fetty enjoyed one of the greatest rookie years in hip-hop, charting three Top 10 singles including “Trap Queen,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, “679” which peaked at No. 4, and “My Way” which peaked at No. 7. A fourth single, “Again,” peaked at No. 33 on the chart. His eponymous debut album eventually went platinum.

In recent years, the rapper born Willie Maxwell II has dealt with personal tragedy and setbacks. In August, his four-year-old daughter passed away and in years prior, he was charged with battery for separate incidents, including the alleged assault of a hotel employee in Las Vegas.

