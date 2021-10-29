Jada Pinkett Smith Shuts Down Will Smith Bad In Bed Rumors With A Tweet

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Internet took several liberties with a recent quote made by Jada Pinkett Smith regarding the sex life between her and her husband, Will Smith, which was misconstrued as saying he was bad in bed. Pinkett Smith clarified herself in a brief tweet stating that The Fresh Prince knows how to deliver the “Brand New Funk” and for everyone to essentially stop making things up.

The tweet from Pinkett Smith reads as follows:

Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you [hearts emoji].

It appears that fans are continually reading far too deeply into the marriage life of the Smiths considering that many fans consider them to be relationship goals. With two adult children and another from Smith’s previous marriage, the union seems strong as ever as the pair also run a massive content creation company which includes the production of the Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk among other high-profile ventures.

