Remy Ma “Godmother,” Young Buck “Living” & More | Daily Visuals 10.28.21

Remy Ma’s easily one of the dopest rappers in the game and while most heads still tend to overlook her talents she’s still out here rolling like a boss and is ready to slap up anyone who questions her stature.

In her latest visuals to “Godmother,” the Bronx bomber takes on the role of a mob boss who runs New York’s underground families and eventually pistol whips an underling who either got out of line or owes her money. She lowkey does the Silhouette Challenge in this joint too. Just killin’ it all around.

Back in Cashville Ten-A-Key, Young Buck seems to be doing just fine without his G-Unit brethren as he politics with his Southern fam and kicks it with some thick white girls in his clip to “Living.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Willow, Dom Kennedy, and more.

REMY MA – “GODMOTHER”

YOUNG BUCK – “LIVING”

WILLOW, ABRIL LAVIGNE FT. TRAVIS BARKER – “G R O W”

OMB BLOODBATH FT. EST GEE – “NOT GANG”

MY FAVORITE COLOR – “MAYDAY”

DOM KENNEDY – “DEEP THOUGHT”

IMAGINE DRAGONS & JID – “ENEMY”

YUNG DRED FT. JAY CRITCH – “HUNDUN”

