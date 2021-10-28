Diddy Lists Late Kim Porter’s Mansion For $7M

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Three years after her untimely passing, Diddy is listing Kim Porter‘s mansion for sale.

According to published reports, the Los Angeles home that Sean “Diddy” Combs purchased for Kim Porter, his ex-girlfriend and the late mother of three of his children, is now on the market for $7 million, nearly $2 million more than the price he paid for it in 2009.

Sean Combs, bought the clapboard-sided East Coast traditional-style home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles in 2009 for $5.3 million for the late model and their children to live in. Porter, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs until 2007, died unexpectedly on the property almost three years ago in November 2018 due to lobar pneumonia.

The half-acre estate is fully gated, protected by a security system, and also sits on a very desirable street that’s home to other A-listers like Sia, Viola Davis, Steve Carell, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Right next door is also oil heir Nats Getty and his wife, YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous. The listing implies that the home may need a little fixing up before the new owners move in as well, noting that “[This] stunning traditional is ready for the next owner’s updated finishes.”

Built in 2006, the mansion boasts almost 10,000 square feet of space complete with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. Its foyer has checkerboard-style marble floors and a crystal chandelier. The remainder of the house has hardwood floors with a living room, screening room, and chef-style kitchen. The master bedroom comes with a private balcony, fireplace, and spa-style bath. Outside, the property is covered in sycamore trees and manicured boxwood hedges that surround a sports court, backyard fireplace, al fresco dining loggia, and a dark-bottomed swimming pool with an attached spa and Baja sundeck.

As previously reported earlier this year, the caretakers of the property reported a burglary after the alarm was tripped and an unidentified individual pried a side door open. At the time, police stated that no items were removed and no one was on site.

According to current images featured on the listing, the home is totally vacant and all of the furnishings have been removed except for a circa-2011 Cadillac Escalade that still sits in the driveway.

