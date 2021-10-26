National News
HomeNational News

Checkmate: Far-Right Conservatives Use Kyrie Irving Like A Pawn In A Game Of Anti-Vaxxer Chess

This is chess, not checkers.

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

Kyrie Irving seems to trend on Twitter every day. But not for his insane layup package, or smooth silky 3-point shot.

He isn’t vaccinated, and the choice has left his teammates without a point guard. His decision to not get the vaccine interloped with New York City’s vaccine requirements means Irving might never take the court as a Net this season.

Now, everyone except for Kyrie Irving has something to say about Kyrie Irving – especially the right-wing anti-vaxxers.

In a way, he has become their savior. A countless number of anti-vaxxers and right-wing talking heads have tweeted their support for Kyrie, and claiming they stand behind his decision to fight against the system and not get vaccinated.

But Kyrie has never asked to be their hero and in an ugly game of anti-vax chess, Kyrie is being played as the pawn.

Anti-vax protesters recently stormed the Barclays Center to protest vaccine mandates, screaming “Let Kyrie Play!”

Kyrie never asked any of them to protest for him, please let that sink in.

Protesters broke down barriers in front of the arena and almost got inside until security was able to fend them off. Candace Owens immediately retweeted the video.

Following the game, Floyd Mayweather posted a video in support of Kyrie’s decision. In it, he claimed that America once gave us a choice about the vaccine and now they are stripping that choice away.

In less than 24 hours, Candace Owens retweeted the video, but added her own dangerous and hateful spin on it, comparing the vaccinated with slaves to the government.

Candace effortlessly masks her dangerous and hateful speech with intelligent sounding thought. Kyrie didn’t ask for her support, but he got it anyway, because it fits her narrative. If her and our beloved Kyrie Irving are on the same side of history, then I must be wrong.

But where was all this energy for Kyrie Irving when he was speaking LOUDLY about police brutality? Kyrie has been on the record supporting the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and demanding change when it comes to police reform.

Candace and her right-wing sycophants only see Kyrie as a means to continue to stoke fears that the government is out to get you.

Irving is a basketball player who has told you how he feels. He also told you he isn’t trying to be a hero for any cause.

But conservatives could care less about what Kyrie thinks. They don’t care about that black man unless he says something they can use to fit their narrative. If they can’t use you, shut up and dribble.

SEE ALSO:

‘January 6th Energy’: Anti-Vax Protest For Kyrie Irving To Play Compared To Capitol Insurrection

Anti-Vax GOP Candidate Ignorantly Compares Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Hesitancy To Magic Johnson’s HIV

ANTI-VAXX PROTEST IN L.A.

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

8 photos Launch gallery

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Continue reading Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

UPDATED: 2:05 p.m. ET, Sept. 14, 2021 Originally published: Aug. 30, 2021 Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics' minds about the vaccine. As the delta variant continues to infect more Americans, the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing down. New infection cases continue to rise and hospitals once again are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of present clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Here is a list of famous anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19. SEE ALSO:  White People Riot As Proud Boys Suspected At Violent Anti-Vaxxer Rally That LAPD Blames On Antifa Anti-Vaxxing Capitol Riot Lawyer Who Defended Kyle Rittenhouse Is In Grave Condition With COVID-19

Checkmate: Far-Right Conservatives Use Kyrie Irving Like A Pawn In A Game Of Anti-Vaxxer Chess  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Close