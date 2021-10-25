‘Transformers: Rise of The Beasts’ Wraps Production, Optimus Prime Pic

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Outside of Bumblebee, the last few live-action Transformers movies have been disappointing to say the least. But that isn’t keeping Paramount from dropping another installment into the franchise and director Steven Caple Jr. announced on Instagram that Transformers: Rise of The Beasts has officially wrapped production.

Sharing a photo of himself driving the truck better known as Optimus Prime with a caption that reads “That’s a wrap,” the Creed II director seems more than confident that he’ll be able to right the wrongs of the previous Transformers films.

As per Hypebeast, the new film aims to give fans that nostalgic feeling that’s been missing while introducing some new elements to the world of the Autobots. Looking at the truck that is Optimus Prime, it does more closely resemble the OG truck from the 80’s than the newer “stylish” model used in the Michael Bay films. For that, we’re grateful.

“You have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons,” he said. “The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it’s something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I’ve done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren’t expecting, and the Terracons are that.”

Well, the franchise could definitely use some new blood as viewers have grown tired of the same ol’ Autobots versus the Decepticons storyline over and over again. Luckily Steven Caple Jr. seems like he’s up to the monstrous task of doing just that.

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts is set to drop on June 24, 2022.

