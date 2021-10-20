The Weekend Ambassador Talks Vaccines With The White House

CLOSE
This past Sunday, Sam Sirmons was able to speak with Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House COVID-19 Vaccinations Coordinator. His job focuses on coordinating the timely, safe, and equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations for the U.S. population, in close partnership with relevant federal departments and agencies, as well as state and local authorities.
This interview addresses:
- the information as well as misinformation regarding the vaccine
- the booster shots
- Dr. Fauci’s advice for children this upcoming Halloween “trick-or-treat” season
- as well as how the testing of the vaccine has been done thus far.
