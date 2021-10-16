National News
HomeNational News

NFL Players Association Head Says Players Deserve ‘Full Accounting’ Of League Misconduct

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, tweeted Friday that revelations of private email exchanges were disrespectful to players.  

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl LIV - NFLPA Press Conference

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The fallout from the NFL email scandal continues. While the NFL claims there are no other emails that rise to the level of offense as ex-coach Jon Gruden, the head of the NFL Players Association, wants a full accounting of all emails.  

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, tweeted Friday that revelations of private email exchanges were disrespectful to players.  

“Our players deserve a full accounting of any other NFL misconduct, which is why we once again call for the league to release all of the emails from the Washington investigation,” tweeted Smith. “Any evidence or knowledge that this has been suppressed must be brought to light.” 

Commentator Jemele Hill also chimed in on the revelations from the NFL email dump. She tweeted a report from the New York Times describing the relationship between a former executive for the Washington team and league lawyer Jeff Pash. The league has insisted there was nothing improper in Pash’s communication with Bruce Allen.  

Despite the NFL’s insistence that the only real racism was limited to Gruden’s emails, Hill says a more extensive conversation about the NFL is to be had.

“These email leaks confirm what many of us knew and suspected — that the NFL is a racist organization,” Hill tweeted. “This latest NYT story is a blueprint of how institutional racism works. White men in powerful positions mocking inclusion and that mentality seeping into their decision-making.”

According to the New York Times, the exchanges were revealed as a part of a larger investigation of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team. The article also highlighted instances that seemed to show Pash and Allen “seemed to commiserate about politics and the league’s hiring practices.” 

Pash and Allen also made fun of diversity initiatives and joked about the restaurant Hooters. These might seem like ordinary banter for two men of a certain age.

Still, given their respective roles and the internal issues within the Washington Team, the calls for transparency aren’t unwarranted. In one exchange, Pash responded to Allen saying he was trying to lower a player’s salary by calling it the “lord’s work.”

 

See Also: 

NFL Coach Jon Gruden Resigns After Controversial Racist And Homophobic Emails 

Does Gruden’s Racist Emails Prove Kaepernick Was Right About NFL? 

OP-ED: Black College Athletes Need To Become Doctors — Not Draft Picks

Maia Chaka, First Black Woman To Ref NFL Game, Is A Proud HBCU Grad

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020

Here's 10 Of The 2020 Olympics' Blackest Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Here's 10 Of The 2020 Olympics' Blackest Moments

Continue reading Here’s 10 Of The 2020 Olympics’ Blackest Moments

Here's 10 Of The 2020 Olympics' Blackest Moments

Olympic medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos shocked the world when they threw up a Black Power fist while being awarded at the podium during the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. The photograph of the Black track and field stars was taken right after their impressive win in the competition's 200-meter race. Smith struck gold and Carlos took home bronze, but the historic moment wasn't just about their stellar performance or a fancy photo op. The two sprinters used their opportunity on the world's biggest athletic stage to address civil rights in the Black community and human rights at large. Oct 16 marks the 58th anniversary of the duo's courageous move- and it was well thought out too. In addition to their fists, Smith and Carlos also used their clothing to make a statement-- both wearing no socks or shoes to represent “black poverty in a racist America,” according to theGrio. Carlos sported red beads around his left wrist as he raised his fist tall and proud. The beads were used to symbolize slaves who were lynched and died during the Middle Passage. Together the pair sent messages of unity and power. “I looked at my feet in my high socks and thought about all the Black poverty I’d seen from Harlem to East Texas. I fingered my beads and thought about the pictures I’d seen of the ‘strange fruit’ swinging from the poplar trees of the South,” Carlos later shared in his book The John Carlos Story about the experience. For Smith, the fist served as a symbol for marginalized people who have experienced plight globally.  “It was a cry for freedom...We had to be seen because we couldn’t be heard" he told Smithsonian Magazine in 2008. Some viewers and audience members were appalled by the athlete's political stunt, but it's important to remember what was happening during that year around the world. Months before the Olympics, the iconic Dr. Martin Luther King had been shot and killed during the height of the Civil Rights movement. The United States was at war with Vietnam and protesters had recently clashed with police at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Smith and Carlos were later suspended by the Olympic Committee for their “willful disregard of Olympic principles," a statement from the committee read, but the players' bold statement could be felt by African Americans and marginalized people all across the world. “If I win I am an American, not a black American. But if I did something bad then they would say ‘a Negro’. We are black and we are proud of being black,” Smith said at a press conference after the event.  “Black America will understand what we did tonight.” Since Carlos and Smith, a few other Black athletes have made history at the Olympics in a number of historic ways. In honor of the duo, let's take a look at 10 times where the 2020 Olympics was Black, bold, and bigger than ever.

NFL Players Association Head Says Players Deserve ‘Full Accounting’ Of League Misconduct  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Close