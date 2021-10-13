The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey makes her first solo debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night in New York. She performed her debut single “Have Mercy” like she never has before with striking vocals and her beat machine.

The singer and producer showed off her range of skills, and she looked damn good doing it.

Chloe humorously introduces the performance with, “Good evening everyone. Thank you for coming out. I would like to perform the big booty sonata in C sharp minor.”

Chloe did indeed give the audience a special performance with her impressive vocals that transcended the studio version of the track. Her talents gleamed across the stage as she opened with a long white, feathered gown which transformed mid-performance into her shorter unitard look. The singer, formerly a duo with her sister Halle, has been making her personal presence known with the leading track “Have Mercy” from her untitled upcoming project.

The two stars are making press appearances reiterating their separate and unique personalities, creative capabilities and undeniable talents. Chloe recently set the stage during her first VMAs performance, which we previously covered. The gifted singer is getting more comfortable on the stage without her sister and it is evident that she is ready for her individual stardom.

Chloe ends the performance with her riffs and runs. Like a true Cancer queen, she belts out a whirlwind of harmonious emotions to close out the show. We’re excited to see what else Chloe Bailey has in store this year. (Hopefully, the solo album!)

Take a look at Chloe Bailey’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

ICYMI: Chloe Bailey Performs The "Big Booty Sonata In C Sharp Minor" On 'The Tonight Show' Last Night

