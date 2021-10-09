Normani Talks New Project Coming Soon On The Kickback With Jazzi Black[VIDEO]

Young Icon Normani steps in the kickback with Jazzi Black in a recent interview and gives us a deeper understanding of who she is beyond her music and success.

The songstress reminisces her VMA performance and the mental pressure she experienced moments before her big performance. With only one week to prepare she expressed “It was just a crazy experience… in a way, I felt robbed but grateful for the opportunity.” she admits having to push through despite the circumstances. She says she really did it for her fans, saying “A lot of people don’t know this, but I cried all day that day with everything that was going on.”

Normani describes feeling good at this point in her career. Telling us how good it feels that people are rocking with her the way that they do because she has always felt like the “underdog” and described it as feeling “not seen” coming from the all-female group Fifth Harmony.

The question we’re were all itching to know was revealed as well. Normani reveals her 2nd single is “coming incredibly soon” and hopes to put out a new project soon as well. Check out the full interview for more deatails!

