Don Toliver Talks Musical Inspirations + New Album ‘Life Of A Don’ Out Now

Mr. ‘What You Need’, The Don, Don Toliver just dropped his new album, ‘Life Of A Don’! He checked in to share how tour life is going and his experience working with Travis Scott during the Astro World tour. He even shared a few of his childhood musical influences such as; Sade and The Isley Brothers just to name a few.
Don says he’s going down in history as one of the greats straight out of Houston Texas and were excited to watch his career grow!
Check out Don Toliver’s ‘What You Need’ off his new album ‘Life Of A Don’ and peep the full interview below.
Stream ‘Life Of A Don‘ out NOW on all streaming platforms!
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— BreadGod (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi 🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— 🐅 Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoodsmusic) January 26, 2021
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— DJ (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Balloon Knot Bomber ➐ (@Almighty___Alex) January 26, 2021
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— certified naija boy🇳🇬 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— 🍯📸 (@_honeyxgld) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
Don Toliver Talks Musical Inspirations + New Album ‘Life Of A Don’ Out Now was originally published on kysdc.com