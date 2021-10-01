Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 10.1.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

Welcome to October! As the fall season is going along, we’re still turning up the temps when it comes to delivering to the masses fresh heat bi-weekly. This week’s crop of songs includes the usual mix of artists you know, artists you don’t know, and artists you might’ve heard before but needed a reminder of how dope they are.

We open up the CRT FRSH playlist with the intro from Meek Mill’s latest album Expensive Pain, and the Maybach Music Group spitter continues his high-energy delivery speaking on his usual trials and tribulations. We follow that with Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid’s “Feeliin’ Like Tunechi” from the pair’s Trust Fund Babies project.

Wale makes a much-welcomed return to music with “Poke It Out” alongside J. Cole, and the past “My Boy” collaborators make more studio magic over Cool & Dre’s flip of the late, great J. Dilla’s track that Q-Tip blazed on his hit single “Vivrant Thing.”

Recently announced as a new sports team minority stakeholder, Yo Gotti spits more of his hustle talk on “For The Record,” and midwxst, one of the most impressive young artists we’ve heard in some time, delivers “LA” alongside KA$HDAMI.

Baby Keem, who recently released the dope The Melodic Blue project, tweaked the album and added a new track, “lost souls” featuring DMV vocalist Brent Faiyaz, and Philadelphia’s Privaledge drops off “Politics as Usual” featuring a blistering verse from Dave East.

The Council Of The Gods, consisting of MCs Five Steez, Nomad Carlos, and The Sickest Drama along with producers Time Cow, Sawandi, and Son Raw, deliver their refreshing take on the American art form of Hip-Hop via the lenses of artists born and raised in Jamaica. However, don’t expect “toasting” as you’re used to hearing in traditional dancehall reggae as this is screwface, smack-your-fitted-off music. We selected “Instant Replay” from the collective’s Trilogy project.

Check out new tunes from BIA, Coi Leray, Icewear Vezzo, Gunna, Big Twins, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, The Alchemist, Willie The Kid, Hus KingPin, and more in the playlist below.

