Here Is The Fashion We Loved On This Week’s Episode of Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’

While the drama is heating up on Fox’s new series Our Kind Of People, the fashion is getting even hotter. On this week’s episode Yaya DaCosta’s character, Angela Vaughn, gets deeper into the shade of the Black elite culture of Oak Bluffs as she discovers a shocking secret about her late mother. While Angela worked her way through the inner circles of the high society culture, we couldn’t help but notice her fierce style.

Angela Vaughn sashayed through the Black Diamond Ball in a black, sequin neck plunging gown that included a high split. The dress also featured a halter neckline, and it hugged her curves perfectly. She completed the look with a braided up-do that appropriately framed her sculpted face. Her castmate Morris Chestnut (known as Raymond Dupont on the show) looked debonair in burgundy tuxedo that featured velvet lapels. He topped his look off with a matching burgundy shirt and bow tie.

Angela Vaughn’s daughter (Alana Bright known as Nikki Vaughn on the show – pictured on the right) looked stunning in a iridescent ball gown that featured spaghetti straps and a fitted waist. She complimented her look with a slick, low textured ponytail. Her great aunt (played by Debbi Morgan known as Patricia Williams on the show) looked fabulous in a shimmering boat neck dress that included a flowing cape.

Angela, Nikki, and their Aunt Patricia gave us goddess vibes in their all white ensembles as they honored Angela’s late mother. Of course Angela gave us gorgeous big hair and Auntie Patricia’s head wrap and artistic earrings were on point!

We are digging the fashion and beautiful ethnic hairstyles that Our Kind Of People is showcasing. Tune in next week to check out more fashion looks from this series. Will you be watching?

