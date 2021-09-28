Common ft. Black Thought & Seun Kuti “When We Move,” BIA ft. G Herbo “Besito” & More | Daily Visuals 9.28.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Not too long ago Common reminded the culture that he’s still a problem on the mic when he spit a dastardly freestyle during an appearance witj the LA Leakers. Now that he’s got everyone’s attention again he comes through with some new visuals to entertain the eye while educating the mental.

Linking up with Black Thought and Seun Kuti for the video to “When We Move,” Common and company get turnt at an old school juke joint while stock footage of the Black Panthers, Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali cut in and out to remind everyone how far the culture’s come over the decades. Dope ish.

On a lighter note, BIA takes to some tropical settings and in her clip to the G Herbo assisted “BESITO” hits the sands of Puerto Rico with her girls to style and profile on her admirers and haters alike. Maybe G Herbo can link up with Blueface while he’s out there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YN Jay and Lil Uzi Vert, Cupcakke, and more.

COMMON FT. BLACK THOUGHT & SEUN KUTI – “WHEN WE MOVE”

BIA FT. G HERBO – “BESITO”

YN JAY & LIL UZI VERT – “COOCHIE SCOUT PT 2”

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN – “I’M JUST A FAN”

CUPCAKKE – “MARGE SIMPSON”

CYMARSHALL LAW – “THE NORMAL NEW”

RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “PALLBEARERS”

